The Family Matters Episode You Likely Forgot Featured Power Rangers' Jason David Frank

Jason David Frank brought a world of color and fun to kids throughout the '90s as Tommy Oliver on the hit TV series "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers." While the character was initially intended only to be present for 14 episodes, his subsequent popularity led the show's creators to keep him on board as a main character.

Known simply as the Green Ranger throughout the franchise, David Frank played Tommy Oliver a staggering number of times after "Mighty Morphin'." This included roles in "Power Rangers Wild Force," "Power Rangers DinoThunder," and many more, including a fun cameo in the 2017 movie reboot (per IMDb). David Frank brought his natural charisma and skills in mixed martial arts to make the Green Ranger among the most popular and skilled of the team. Sadly, the world lost Jason David Frank as he died of alleged suicide on November 20, 2022, at the age of 49 (via TVLine).

His crushing loss has naturally had fans looking back fondly at the wide array of projects he was a part of, "Power Rangers"-related or otherwise. Amongst these appearances outside of the "Rangers" franchise, one that stands out from the crowd involves another popular '90s series where David Frank was allowed to show off his fighting skills once again — albeit with less successful results.