Ramy Youssef Envisioned A Nightmare Version Of Himself When Creating His Ramy Character

The Hulu series "Ramy" premiered in April 2019. The show follows Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef), a first-generation American Muslim, as he navigates faith, friendships, family, dating, and relationships while being torn between two cultures: his family's Egyptian culture, which highly embraces their faith, and the American culture he has grown up in. The series has aired two seasons, and a "Ramy" Season 3 is on the way. The popular show has received a slew of award nominations, with Youssef even winning the Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy or musical television series in 2020 (via Golden Globes).

The series is named after its protagonist — who, in turn, is named after its star, Ramy Youssef, who created "Ramy" with Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch. Youssef also has multiple writing and directing credits on the show (via IMDb).

When an actor has the same name as their character — and, beyond that, is responsible for creating and writing said character — it's natural for viewers to wonder how much of the character represents the real-life person. In Youssef's case, his on-screen counterpart is a whole lot less likable than he is in real life. Here's what the creator-star has to say about creating a nightmare version of himself for "Ramy."