Ramy Season 3 - What We Know So Far

It's no overstatement to call Hulu's "Ramy" one of the most indelible gems to have emerged from the streaming era of television. Created by Egyptian-American stand-up comic, actor, and writer Ramy Youssef, the soulful A24-produced half-hour series has been delivering reliably deft combinations of comedy and pathos for two seasons, with each of its 20 episodes so far standing as its own exuberant feat of storytelling.

In the first season, we get to know protagonist Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his tight-knit American Muslim family. We tag along as they go about their daily lives in New Jersey, grappling with the challenges of staying true to their Egyptian roots and religious customs while simultaneously immersing themselves in American life. After being brought to a personal low by a crises of faith and general lack of direction, Ramy gets a new start in Season 2 when he attends a Sufi mosque and dedicates himself to Sufi Islam with the guidance of Sheikh Ali Malik (Mahershala Ali). Both seasons were met with major critical acclaim and garnered awards attention, with Season 2 earning Primetime Emmy nods for Ali and Youssef.

As has been the case with virtually all COVID-era productions, the wait for Season 3 has been rather long. But now, it looks like the newest batch of "Ramy" episodes is finally right around the corner. Here's what we know so far.