Gary Oldman Hints At His Future Retirement

Gary Oldman's impressive, 40-year run in Hollywood is emblematic of the thespian's unique ability to bring believability to the many diverse and unforgettable roles he has played over the last four decades. Whether it's Oldman's Emmy-nominated work on the television show "Friends," or his appearance in the highest-grossing DC Comics movie of all time, "The Dark Knight Rises" (per Box Office Mojo), Oldman has taken on virtually every acting challenge imaginable. And Oldman attributes his success to a staunch work ethic. "When I arrive on the set, I've done my homework," Oldman said in an interview for the Golden Globes YouTube page in 2018. "And I'm ready to work."

Oldman first appeared in the 1982 film "Remembrance," according to IMDb, but over the years, the thespian has portrayed an eclectic mix of historical and pop culture figures, including the infamous Lee Harvey Oswald ("JFK"), the blood-sucking Vlad the Impaler ("Bram Stoker's Dracula"), and the musical maestro Ludwig van Beethoven ("Immortal Beloved").

Warner Bros. Pictures profited from Oldman's virtuoso performance as the Batman's (Christian Bale) closest ally, Commissioner Jim Gordon, brought to life in Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy. Plus, Warner Bros. gave Harry Potter fans the chance to see Oldman step into the shoes of the literary character Sirius Black in the big-screen adaptations of the Wizarding World, even if Black's on-screen fate was tragically disappointing. But now it seems Oldman is content with retiring after his stint on the streaming series "Slow Horses" ends.