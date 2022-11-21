Judd Hirsch Talks Working With Steven Spielberg On The Fabelmans - Exclusive Interview

There was this intriguing and surprising element of spookiness to Uncle Boris, especially beginning with Mitzi's premonition of his arrival.

"Don't let him in."

During your big scene with Sammy, there are these interesting nuances of tone and unpredictability. How did you modulate your performance?

You're going to have to ask the kid that played Sammy, Gabriel LaBelle. I'd love to know what [he thought]. When we started, we didn't have rehearsal. We didn't even all of a sudden rehearse a bunch of stuff and come back the next day and do it, or come back the same day and do it. We just did it.

I think Steven [Spielberg] wanted him to be extremely surprised and know how to handle it — give him an actor's problem. "What are you going to do if he does that?" I don't know; you'd have to ask Steven. But when I found out from the kid later on ... I told him, when I finally saw the entire movie, what a wonderful choice he is to play this part. I said, "You didn't think I was a monster when we did that scene?" He went like, "No, no!" [sigh of relief] "Thank you."

[Boris] could be [a monster]. He could. You don't think of tastefulness or tastelessness to do it, because it's written and you got to say those words. Tastefulness and tastelessness is your attitude about it. If your attitude is "I'm doing this for your sake" instead of "You better do this because I said so" ... There's a big difference between the two. You got to wonder — how are you going to do that message with those words? That puts a damper on the performance. I'm always wondering, "How's it going to turn out?"