Leonardo DiCaprio Recalled Brendan Fraser's Early Words Of Encouragement When They Reunited For Killers Of The Flower Moon

In the early 1990s, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brendan Fraser were just starting out in the film industry. DiCaprio got his start in small film roles in the 1990s before landing a recurring part on the family sitcom "Growing Pains" from 1991-1992. But breakout success was not far off for the actor thanks to his supporting role in 1993's "What's Eating Gilbert Grape." Playing the character of Arnie Grape, the part nabbed the future "Titanic" star his first Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor in 1994.

Brendan Fraser also found success early in his career thanks to his breakout role in 1992's "School Ties," which also provided a springboard for Matt Damon. Both Fraser and DiCaprio will be co-stars for the first time in 2023's "Killers of the Flower Moon," which will also be the former's first time working with director Martin Scorsese. Although it is their inaugural collaboration on screen, the two actors met some 30 years prior, and DiCaprio apparently remembers some words of encouragement Fraser gave him back when they were both just getting their start.