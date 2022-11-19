Leonardo DiCaprio Recalled Brendan Fraser's Early Words Of Encouragement When They Reunited For Killers Of The Flower Moon
In the early 1990s, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brendan Fraser were just starting out in the film industry. DiCaprio got his start in small film roles in the 1990s before landing a recurring part on the family sitcom "Growing Pains" from 1991-1992. But breakout success was not far off for the actor thanks to his supporting role in 1993's "What's Eating Gilbert Grape." Playing the character of Arnie Grape, the part nabbed the future "Titanic" star his first Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor in 1994.
Brendan Fraser also found success early in his career thanks to his breakout role in 1992's "School Ties," which also provided a springboard for Matt Damon. Both Fraser and DiCaprio will be co-stars for the first time in 2023's "Killers of the Flower Moon," which will also be the former's first time working with director Martin Scorsese. Although it is their inaugural collaboration on screen, the two actors met some 30 years prior, and DiCaprio apparently remembers some words of encouragement Fraser gave him back when they were both just getting their start.
Brendan Fraser says Leonardo DiCaprio remembered their early-career encounter
In an interview with GQ, Brendan Fraser recalled the time he met Leonardo DiCaprio back in the 1990s when his future co-star was fresh off of starring in "What's Eating Gilbert Grape." Fraser shared, "I think I had just been in School Ties or something then, and I was, like, flummoxed but I just wanted to tell him, 'Hear, hear. That was incredible.' And he repeated that to me. He remembered me [upon meeting for 'Killers of the Flower Moon']." The "Gods and Monsters" actor then added, "He said: 'You were the only guy who didn't treat me like a little kid.' He volunteered that to me. That was meaningful."
Although it took three decades for the two to finally act alongside one another, Fraser did replace DiCaprio in 1995's coming-of-age dramedy "Now and Then" (per ET Online). "Killers of the Flower Moon" is based on David Grann's 2017 non-fiction book that explores the murders of numerous Osage Native Americans in 1920s Oklahoma. Fraser and DiCaprio will co-star alongside Scorsese-veteran Robert DeNiro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemmons, and John Lithgow.