Disenchanted Director Clarifies What Sets The Film Apart From Enchanted

When "Enchanted" premiered in 2007, it was a fresh take on a common Disney theme. Giselle (Amy Adams), a young woman who talks to animals, is magically sent away by Narissa (Susan Sarandon), the Queen of Andalasia, and her fiance Edward's (James Marsden) wicked stepmother. Unlike the Disney movies we're used to, Giselle is sent to the non-animated real world of New York City, and confronted by a world of cynicism, divorce, and lack of magic. But Giselle is filled with optimism, love for everyone, and a great singing voice, and soon convinces those around her not to give up on love, including practical, no-nonsense Robert (Patrick Dempsey).

Despite already having a girlfriend, Nancy (Idina Menzel), Robert is attracted by Giselle's kindness and innocence, and with some persuasion from his daughter, he does everything he can to help Giselle, all the while falling in love with her. Coming from a completely different universe, Giselle is forced to alter her outlook and come to terms with people and an environment unlike her own, but in doing so also finds herself reciprocating Robert's feelings. By the end, we get our happily-ever-after, with Giselle admitting her love for Robert, and Nancy joining Edward in Andalasia.

When a sequel to "Enchanted" was announced, Amy Adams teased what to expect from it, but beyond that, fans were left in the dark. With the release of "Disenchanted" on November 18, director Adam Shankman has clarified what sets "Disenchanted" apart from its predecessor.