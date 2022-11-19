The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Story Was Written In Only A Few Hours

Decking the halls Guardians style. It's what Marvel fans have to look forward to this holiday season as the "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" flies to Disney+ on November 25, 2022. This is the Guardians' newest standalone adventure, and the first time that fans have seen them since they jetted off from Asgard at the beginning of "Thor: Love and Thunder."

The first trailer for the special finds Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) grieving Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) in the midst of the holiday season. Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) want to bring holiday cheer to their heart-sick friend and decide that the best way to do it is to bring him one of Earth's most iconic entertainers: Kevin Bacon. The trailer shows Drax and Mantis breaking into Bacon's home. Of course, he is not exactly thrilled with being a life-sized present and ultimately tries to run away.

It wouldn't be a Guardians project without some retro pop culture references and larger-than-life antics. While the special seems to be a big ordeal, writer and director James Gunn says putting the script together was an extremely easy job.