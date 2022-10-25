Small Details You Missed In The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer

Christmas came early as James Gunn and the fine folks at Marvel Studios dropped the trailer for the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." It was quite the surprise as just yesterday, MCU fans were treated to the first trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," but hey, we're not complaining.

The trailer for the holiday special confirms this is yet another special presentation exclusive to Disney+, following in the footsteps of the recent "Werewolf by Night." Gunn revealed on Twitter earlier this year that the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" would serve as the epilogue of Phase 4, which technically ends with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

We got a taste of what our favorite pack of misfits has been up to since "Thor: Love and Thunder," and while Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) seems down in the dumps over Gamora (Zoe Saldana), the rest of the Guardians crew is rocking around the Christmas tree. Here are some small details you might have missed in the first (and likely only) "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" trailer.