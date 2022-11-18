The Winchesters Fans Are Loving Mary And John's Banter In Episode 5

The monster-hunting journey of John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) in Episode 5 of "The Winchesters" continues with an adventure full of massive secrets and a mindful trip into the subconscious. That's probably expected of an episode titled, "Legend Of Mind," which wastes little time moving with its cold opening of a local councilman's death. John, Mary, and the gang initially believe the councilman's demise is related to a djinn, which are creatures able to walk in people's dreams. Instead of finding a direct connection between a djinn and the councilman, that gang learns a staggering revelation from Ada Monroe (Demetria McKinney).

Speaking of connections, the one between Mary and John becomes even stronger during the episode. Every scene featuring the two together presents an undeniable chemistry between the characters that suggest budding feelings beyond a mere friendship. "The Winchesters" is a prequel series meant to show how John and Mary ultimately wound up together. So with that in mind, it makes sense that we're seeing how the bond between them organically develops. And just as fans were able to detect a monster parallel to "Supernatural" in Episode 5, they also couldn't help but notice and love Mary and John's banter.