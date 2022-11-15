Fans Of The Winchesters Are Freaking Out About Ada's Big Revelation In Episode 5

This article contains spoilers for "The Winchesters" Episode 5.

"The Winchesters" is a prequel to "Supernatural," but Season 1 of the spin-off series has introduced so much untold information about John and Mary Winchesters' lives that the show feels like its own unique beast. For example, before they became lovers and parents, Mary and John took on monsters known as the Akrida — beings from another dimension that possess the power to potentially eradicate all humans, angels, and demons. "Supernatural" never acknowledges this important passage of John and Mary's story, which has led some fans to believe that "The Winchesters" is set in an alternate universe.

Of course, some of the show's surprises are more down-to-earth than interdimensional monsters. It turns out that Sam and Dean's parents also had their own Scooby gang back in the day, and each member had a knack for hunting monsters and bringing unique skills to the table.

These characters — Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Latika (Nida Khurshid), and Ada (Demetria McKinney) — reveal more information about their respective backstories in each episode. That said, Ada's revelation in the latest installment of "The Winchesters" caught many viewers off-guard.