Brendan Fraser Details His Emotions During The Standing Ovation He Received For The Whale
Brendan Fraser is enjoying a long overdue return to mainstream success, thanks to his role in director Darren Aronofsky's drama "The Whale." Also starring Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton, the story follows Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to rebuild his relationship with his daughter after leaving his family for another man. The film had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, earning positive critical reviews (via Rotten Tomatoes), with particular praise for Fraser's performance as Charlie.
It was only a few years ago that the industry was beginning to wonder what had happened to the actor, who had previously starred in notable films like "Encino Man," "George of the Jungle," and "The Mummy." A GQ profile of the actor from 2018, titled "What Ever Happened to Brendan Fraser?" detailed reasons for Fraser's disappearance from the spotlight. He cited the physical toll of doing stunts, personal life issues, and sadly, his sexual assault at the hands of the former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk. The assault in particular made him reclusive, and Fraser often wondered if the HFPA was partially responsible for blacklisting him in the industry.
But now, as he reenters the spotlight, Fraser has reflected on how it feels to have an acclaimed film with talk of an Oscar nomination for his performance.
Brendan Fraser described his standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival as 'powerful stuff'
In another, more recent profile with GQ, Brendan Fraser detailed the experience of his comeback and what it's been like to enter the awards conversation. When "The Whale" premiered at the Venice Film Festival, a now-viral Twitter video showed Fraser crying as he received a standing ovation at the film's conclusion. "Crying is a word that's, like, you've injured yourself, or there's some harm done; I think I honestly was just smiling so hard my face leaked," Fraser told GQ.
Fraser had never exactly been in any awards conversations, even at the height of his previous success, which made the moment extra special. And now, "The Whale" could net him his first Academy Award nomination. "I'd never been in that microscope before. It's...it's powerful stuff," he added.
As the profile points out, Fraser attended the screening in an off-the-rack suit because the ones that had been supplied for him did not fit. It served as a reminder of his reemergent success and the two worlds he is currently moving between.
Right now, Fraser seems to be soaking in the moment. Speaking about "The Whale," he said, "I don't know if this is gonna give me some big redemption in my own life. I know that I'm proud of the work that I did, and it's enough. It'll live on long after me. And that's good. The other stuff, maybe not so much. That'll live on too, but...I think I just have to live for what's happening for me now."