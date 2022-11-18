Brendan Fraser Details His Emotions During The Standing Ovation He Received For The Whale

Brendan Fraser is enjoying a long overdue return to mainstream success, thanks to his role in director Darren Aronofsky's drama "The Whale." Also starring Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton, the story follows Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to rebuild his relationship with his daughter after leaving his family for another man. The film had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, earning positive critical reviews (via Rotten Tomatoes), with particular praise for Fraser's performance as Charlie.

It was only a few years ago that the industry was beginning to wonder what had happened to the actor, who had previously starred in notable films like "Encino Man," "George of the Jungle," and "The Mummy." A GQ profile of the actor from 2018, titled "What Ever Happened to Brendan Fraser?" detailed reasons for Fraser's disappearance from the spotlight. He cited the physical toll of doing stunts, personal life issues, and sadly, his sexual assault at the hands of the former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk. The assault in particular made him reclusive, and Fraser often wondered if the HFPA was partially responsible for blacklisting him in the industry.

But now, as he reenters the spotlight, Fraser has reflected on how it feels to have an acclaimed film with talk of an Oscar nomination for his performance.

