Why Tim Burton Laughed At Jenna Ortega Before Her Wednesday Audition

Tim Burton makes his first jump into TV with Netflix's upcoming series, "Wednesday." Based on "The Addams Family," "Wednesday" follows the Addams' teen daughter as she navigates high school and solves mysteries while finding her own individuality along the way. Tim Burton was actually supposed to direct 1991's "The Addams Family" movie, but rights disputes led him to direct "Batman Returns" instead (via Den of Geek). Now, Burton finally has his hand in telling an "Addams" story.

Jenna Ortega plays the titular character in the series. Ortega got her start starring in several Disney projects but has gone on to become quite the Scream Queen. After starring in Netflix's "The Babysitter: Killer Queen," Ortega went on to appear in such genre films as "Scream," "Studio 666," and "X." While she seems perfectly suited for the role of Wednesday Addams with her horror pedigree, Ortega had a moment of panic over taking on such an iconic role.

She first got the invite to audition while working on "X." In the Ti West-directed film, Ortega plays Lorraine, a prudish girl who wants to shed her image by participating in the adult film the characters are making, much to the chagrin of her crew member boyfriend. Lorraine is put through the wringer throughout the film, and when the body count starts adding up, she has the scars to prove it. Amid all the chaos of "X," Ortega had to audition for "Wednesday," which led to a hilarious interaction with Tim Burton.