James Cameron Finally Opened Up About His Failed Spider-Man Movie

Since "The Terminator" was released in 1984, filmmaker James Cameron's name has become synonymous with the word "blockbuster." In the ensuing years, he's directed several global smashes, from "Aliens" to "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" to "True Lies" — and, of course, both "Titanic" and "Avatar" went on to become the highest grossing films worldwide of all-time. Currently, according to Box Office Mojo, "Avatar" is No. 1 with $2.84 billion in ticket sales, while "Titanic" is No. 3 with $2.2 billion at the global box office.

The No. 2 leader in global box office revenue is "Avengers: Endgame," which currently has a worldwide take of $2.79 billion. And the irony with "Avengers: Endgame" is that one of the principal characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero extravaganza, Peter Parker aka Spider-Man (Tom Holland), is also a character whose tale Cameron hoped to adapt for the big screen in the 1990s. This ended up not happening, since Carolco Pictures — the "Terminator 2" production company meant to financially back Cameron's Spider-Man movie – went bankrupt and he couldn't find another backer, so the filmmaker's plans to adapt the webslinger's tale for the big screen never materialized.

While plans for a "Spider-Man" movie eventually landed with "Evil Dead" trilogy filmmaker Sam Raimi at Sony Pictures, Cameron still laments the opportunity he missed, decades ago. In his new book, "Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron," the filmmaker calls his unrealized version of the famed Marvel superhero "the greatest movie I never made," and he's finally spilling some details about his take on the Spidey tale.