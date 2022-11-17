Encanto's John Leguizamo Says Kids Don't Want To Talk To Him About Bruno

The "Encanto" star revealed that his interactions with children who loved the film and are fans of Bruno don't go so well. "Parents recognize me, like, want me to meet their kids and go, 'This is Bruno,' and then it never goes well," John Leguizamo said during an interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (via YouTube). "They don't get it. They don't like it. They see this mug, and they go, 'Oh, no, not so cool. He's not really Bruno.'"

While the kids may not fully grasp that Leguizamo is, in fact, the one bringing Bruno to life on screen with his voice, the character has resonated well with audiences, especially regarding the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno." The catchy tune about forsaking poor Bruno hit the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, has had over 100 million streams on Spotify (via Disney Music), and has racked up 500 million video views on YouTube. Luckily for Bruno Madrigal, the message behind the hit track didn't remain the case in the movie, with the family re-embracing him back into the fold by the end.

The misunderstood persona had a rough road in the story, and some fans don't believe he is the true villain of the story. Hopefully, one day they'll come to terms with being able to chat about Bruno, and it will be fascinating to witness what the future holds for Bruno if a possible sequel to "Encanto" should ever come to fruition.