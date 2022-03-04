Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases A Possible Encanto Sequel

Disney's most recent musical, "Encanto" follows the Madrigals, a Colombian family who have received magical powers — which, collectively, are referred to as the Encanto. When Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), who is the only member of her family not to receive a magical upgrade, finds out that they may be losing the Encanto, she becomes determined to save her family. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush — the latter of whom co-wrote the screenplay with Charise Castro Smith — "Encanto" became one of the biggest animated films of last year.

One of the most popular aspects of the film has been the soundtrack, which contains all original songs written by "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. He and composer Germaine Franco both received Academy Award nominations for their work on "Encanto" (via The Hollywood Reporter). Additionally, one of the songs, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has spent a significant amount of time at the top of the Billboard charts. Given the film's popularity — and the popularity of the soundtrack — musical fans are likely quite curious as to whether or not "Encanto" will ever be getting a sequel.

Seeing as, with musicals, the songs are an essential part of moving the plot along, it makes sense that Miranda would have some idea as to whether or not there is room for an "Encanto" sequel. And, lucky for us, the songwriter recently discussed the possibility in an interview.