Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases A Possible Encanto Sequel
Disney's most recent musical, "Encanto" follows the Madrigals, a Colombian family who have received magical powers — which, collectively, are referred to as the Encanto. When Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), who is the only member of her family not to receive a magical upgrade, finds out that they may be losing the Encanto, she becomes determined to save her family. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush — the latter of whom co-wrote the screenplay with Charise Castro Smith — "Encanto" became one of the biggest animated films of last year.
One of the most popular aspects of the film has been the soundtrack, which contains all original songs written by "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. He and composer Germaine Franco both received Academy Award nominations for their work on "Encanto" (via The Hollywood Reporter). Additionally, one of the songs, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has spent a significant amount of time at the top of the Billboard charts. Given the film's popularity — and the popularity of the soundtrack — musical fans are likely quite curious as to whether or not "Encanto" will ever be getting a sequel.
Seeing as, with musicals, the songs are an essential part of moving the plot along, it makes sense that Miranda would have some idea as to whether or not there is room for an "Encanto" sequel. And, lucky for us, the songwriter recently discussed the possibility in an interview.
Miranda thinks there is an 'appetite' for a sequel
The topic of a possible sequel to "Encanto" is on everyone's mind, including Steve Weintraub of Collider, who recently interviewed Lin Manuel-Miranda to discuss the popularity of "Encanto" and more. During their conversation, Weintraub asked Miranda to speak about whether or not he sees a sequel to "Encanto" in Disney's future.
Miranda responded, "I do think there's an appetite to further explore the Madrigal family, given how many characters there are, and how many gifts there are. And also where we leave the story. Now there is sort of this more fully realized version of themselves. Which way can we go? I think it's a question of when and not if, and what form that will take." He then noted that a continuation of a story could take several different forms, such as a TV series or even a stage show (the latter of which, he noted, is often even longer than a film).
Whatever route the creative team decided to take continuing the story of the Madrigal family, Miranda confirmed that he would be on board. He concluded, "I'd be down to continue to explore that. I love writing for Dolores and Camilo. I'd love to write more for them. I'd love to write more for Isabela. So I'm not sure what the next form of that will be, but we haven't had specific conversations about it's this or it's this."
We certainly can't wait to see where the Madrigal family story goes next.