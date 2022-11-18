What It's Like Portraying Dwayne Johnson's Mother On Young Rock, According To Stacey Leilua – Exclusive

"When I got cast, you have these moments of going, 'Oh my gosh,'" says Stacey Leilua. "We would have a look through his Instagram and the things that he was putting out there. You get a bit nervous because [Ata is] still a huge part of his life and very involved in things he does, and he's this massive success."

But talking to both Ata and Johnson about the role helped alleviate some pressure, giving her a way to connect the maternal ways of Ata to her own experience as a mother. "Once we got to speak with them, that [nervousness] goes away because, without taking away from her and who she is as a mom, there are so many similarities [between] Ata as a mom and me as a mom, or my friends as mothers, or my own mother, or Ana," says Leilua.

"Mothers have this quality that is very consistent with how Ata was written as a character. They want the best for their children. They want their children to succeed. They want to love their child and protect them and teach them the ropes and the ways of life. All those things were very much the day-to-day stuff that I was familiar with [and] I knew from other people. That helped to bring it away from 'Oh my gosh, she's Ata Johnson, the mother of Dwayne' [so] it was more about making it real and relatable for me and portraying that on-screen."

As for what the real Ata thinks of Leilua's performance, the actor feels nothing but support. "Getting feedback from the real Ata, like, 'That was spot on. That was me. That's exactly how it was,' made me think, 'Cool. Perfect. We did that right.' It's about taking it from this big thing down to what's at the core of it, and I think we did that with the show."

