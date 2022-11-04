Young Rock's Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, And Ana Tuisila On Playing Dwayne Johnson's Family - Exclusive Interview

Stacey, as Dwayne's on-screen mother, you're kind of the grounded parent. How hands-on has the real Dwayne been in helping you bring Ata to life? And what's your favorite part of playing her?

Leilua: My favorite part of playing Ata ... It's an unwavering support that I like to think that I also have as a mother myself. You go through the trials, and that is what I love about being able to see through the timelines. Also, being able to speak with D.J. and Ata before getting into filming the role — that helped, having those conversations.

When the show came out, it was a really big learning experience for a lot of people because they suddenly got to see this man who's larger than life — he's successful, he's rich, all these things. To be able to open that up and show the beginnings was awesome. That's my favorite part, to generalize playing the role. Being in the show actually highlights the challenges and the hardships and how every time he overcame them and pushed through, [he went] on to something better. There are a lot of lessons that can be learned in that for everyone.

The real Dwayne is very close to his mother. Was stepping into her shoes a daunting task for you?

Leilua: When I got cast, you have these moments of going, "Oh my gosh." We would have a look through his Instagram and the things that he was putting out there. You get a bit nervous because [Ata is] still a huge part of his life and very involved in things he does, and he's this massive success.

Once we got to speak with them, that [nervousness] goes away because, without taking away from her and who she is as a mom, there are so many similarities [between] Ata as a mom and me as a mom, or my friends as mothers, or my own mother, or Ana. Mothers have this quality that is very consistent with how Ata was written as a character. They want the best for their children. They want their children to succeed. They want to love their child and protect them and teach them the ropes and the ways of life. All those things were very much the day-to-day stuff that I was familiar with [and] I knew from other people.

That helped to bring it away from "Oh my gosh, she's Ata Johnson, the mother of Dwayne" [so] it was more about making it real and relatable for me and portraying that on-screen. Getting feedback from the real Ata, like, "That was spot on. That was me. That's exactly how it was," made me think, "Cool. Perfect. We did that right." It's about taking it from this big thing down to what's at the core of it, and I think we did that with the show.