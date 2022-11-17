Here's How Marvel Studios Makes Its Huge Storyline Decisions

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe approaches it 15th year of existence, it only seems to get bigger and bigger. Outside of dropping several movies almost every year, Marvel Studios has further bolstered its roster with a string of hit streaming series for the Disney+ platform. In doing so, its expanded the MCU in ways that even Kevin Feige likely couldn't have foreseen when he took Marvel's top job. And given the astonishing list of film and streaming projects Team Marvel has in the pipeline, it seems the only thing that could slow it down is a serious bout of superhero fatigue from the fanbase.

While that could be a real possibility, the Marvel team has continued to find ways to keep the superhero realm fresher than its counterparts. Marvel has done so by not just working outside the box in the context of world-building, but essentially re-inventing it. It helps, of course, that Marvel Studios creatives have an almost unfathomably deep treasure chest of source material to pull from. Source material aside, it still takes a ton of work to figure out not only which of those sources to bring to the superhero-loving masses, but how, and most importantly when. And it turns out many of the team's biggest decisions are not made anywhere near the offices of Marvel Studios.