Big Sky Fans Are Loving The Emotional Scene With Beau And Emily
Fans have been loving the new additions to the cast of the rural crime drama "Big Sky" for season 3: Jensen Ackles of "Supernatural" fame and country music star Reba McEntire. Ackles first appeared as Beau Arlen in a guest appearance in the Season 2 episode "Catch a Few Fish," but with the actor's popularity from his previous series, it was only a matter of time before he became a series regular.
In an interview with EW, showrunner Elwood Reid explained how the Ackles becoming a series regular came to be. "Jensen is one of those guys that I've always wanted to work with," Reid explained. "He's one of those guys that I've always loved. He's someone my daughter and my wife likes, and a lot of guys like. There's not a lot of people out there that tick all those boxes. And I'd heard nothing but raving from people who worked with him — what an amazing guy he was, what a professional he was." Reid also went on to explain that Beau's daughter Emily (Cree Cicchino) would be involved in the season's plotline, which would be what draws Beau into the story.
Fans are still getting to know the character of Beau, but one thing they seem to be loving is the relationship between Beau and Emily. In the recent episode "Duck Hunting," Beau and Emily share an emotional moment that many fans absolutely adored.
Fans love Dad Beau
In the episode "Duck Hunting," Beau is investigating a murder when Emily shows up traumatized because she knew the victim. Beau comforts her daughter while she's crying over her friend's death, in a scene that fans found particularly touching. "Dad Beau and Emily are making me cry," tweeted @lotusfalling. People like @javkles commented on how soft Beau was with his daughter, while @PhotoAndie85 was touched by how protective Beau is. It was a simple but heartfelt moment, and fans' reactions were probably amplified by the fact that Jensen Ackles has such a fan following from his time as Dean Winchester on "Supernatural."
In a panel that was posted to Twitter, Ackles was asked about where the "Supernatural" references on "Big Sky" came from, and he explained that he was given a little leeway with the script. "They have given me some liberty to explore the dialogue, I would say more than apparently has been given on the show in the past. ... And now the writers are picking up on that and they are putting in some things, and then they're also teeing me up to come up with other ideas." The main reference the fans brought up was from the Season 3 episode "Carrion Comfort" where Beau sees a strange creature in some security footage and says "Is that a werewolf? That's a first for me." Between his humor and his touching emotional moments as a protective dad, fans are delighted with Ackles in his new role as Beau.