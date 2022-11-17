Big Sky Fans Are Loving The Emotional Scene With Beau And Emily

Fans have been loving the new additions to the cast of the rural crime drama "Big Sky" for season 3: Jensen Ackles of "Supernatural" fame and country music star Reba McEntire. Ackles first appeared as Beau Arlen in a guest appearance in the Season 2 episode "Catch a Few Fish," but with the actor's popularity from his previous series, it was only a matter of time before he became a series regular.

In an interview with EW, showrunner Elwood Reid explained how the Ackles becoming a series regular came to be. "Jensen is one of those guys that I've always wanted to work with," Reid explained. "He's one of those guys that I've always loved. He's someone my daughter and my wife likes, and a lot of guys like. There's not a lot of people out there that tick all those boxes. And I'd heard nothing but raving from people who worked with him — what an amazing guy he was, what a professional he was." Reid also went on to explain that Beau's daughter Emily (Cree Cicchino) would be involved in the season's plotline, which would be what draws Beau into the story.

Fans are still getting to know the character of Beau, but one thing they seem to be loving is the relationship between Beau and Emily. In the recent episode "Duck Hunting," Beau and Emily share an emotional moment that many fans absolutely adored.