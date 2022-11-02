Netflix Has Dropped The New Trailer For Dead To Me Season 3

It's been a long time coming, but the end is finally nigh for "Dead to Me" duo Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini). In fact, we're just a couple of weeks away from Netflix dropping the third and final season of the hit dark comedy. And those who've been following the murderous hijinks of Jen and Judy since the first season of "Dead to Me" have no doubt been waiting with bated breath to see how things turn out for the pair.

That wait was, of course, a little longer than even the series' stars might've anticipated due to Applegate being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis early in the third season's production (per The New York Times). Unwilling to walk away from "Dead to Me" despite the complications caused by the disease (the actor now walks with a cane), Applegate resolved to come back and give her character, the show, and its loyal fans the fond farewell they've all so richly earned.

That goodbye is set to arrive on Netflix on November 17, 2022. The streamer has just released the official trailer for Season 3 of "Dead to Me" to celebrate. And things are clearly going to get crazier for Jen and Judy in the final run of episodes.