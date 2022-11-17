Freddie Prinze, Jr. Has Already Discussed Making Another She's All That Movie With Rachael Leigh Cook
Throughout the '90s, an onslaught of teen movies saturated the American movie box office. Many of these films revolved around different comedy tropes, such as the crude humor of the "American Pie" movies or the irreverent, sardonic comedic moments in Amy Heckerling's "Clueless."
There were teen-centered horror films such as "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "The Faculty," as well as sports dramas with teenage angst at the forefront of the narrative in films like "Above the Rim" and "Varsity Blues." And then there were the romantic comedies, with 1999's "She's All That" becoming a major hit at the American box office in the final year of the decade.
The movie was a modern take on the George Bernard Shaw play "Pygmalion," with Freddie Prinze Jr. (Zack Siler) and Rachel Leigh Cook (Laney Boggs) in the lead roles as teenage opposites that ultimately attract thanks to their shared interests and values. Although Freddie Prinze Jr. stopped acting in the 2010s, the movie's popularity has endured, and the former actor has already discussed the possibility of making a sequel with Rachel Leigh Cook. Here are the details.
Freddie Prinze Jr. says he and Rachel Leigh Cook were always committed to making a She's All That sequel
At the "Christmas With You" red carpet premiere, Freddie Prinze Jr. was reunited with his "She's All That" co-star Rachel Leigh Cook (per Entertainment Weekly). In an interview on CBS's "The Talk," co-host Jerry O'Connell asked about rumors of a possible sequel to the late '90s rom-com, to which Prinze Jr. replied, "Well, nothing [is happening] as far as I know. However, I mean, Rachel and I almost did something once, but I became a full-time father at the time, so that wasn't going to be an option. But we actually talked at the premiere ['Christmas With You'], and I said, 'this is stupid, we should make another ['She's All That']."
Both performers were set to be reunited in their roles of Zack and Laney in Netflix's 2021 reimagining of the original movie titled "He's All That," but only Rachel Leigh Cook appeared in a new role. In a 2021 interview with People, Cook was asked about her former co-star's participation in the project and revealed, "He is doing really well. We both discussed if he was going to do this one or not." The actress then added, "It ended up not being a good fit for him, but he and the creative team are behind it are totally cool." It seems like the actor is now on board in rekindling Zack and Laney's romance nearly a quarter of a century later.