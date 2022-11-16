New Amsterdam Fans Are Upset Over The Accuracy Of The Show

Perhaps the writers of the popular NBC show "New Amsterdam" are experiencing a bit of "senioritis." As the series nears its end, fans are becoming more frustrated with its storylines.

While the November 1 episode's provocative Roe v. Wade storyline gained "New Amsterdam" positive praise, the November 15 episode has the opposite effect. The medical drama, inspired by the memoir "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital" by Dr. Eric Manheimer (per TV Insider), follows optimistic Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold). The character works tirelessly to reform one of the country's oldest public hospitals, cutting through the bureaucratic red tape to better serves its patients. The show takes on hot-button issues that encourage real-world change. Even the World Health Organization praised its ability to "fold in public health issues and approaches that don't often make it to hospital or medical television shows" and is taking Dr. Goodwin's (fictional) letters to the organization seriously (via Deadline).

As "New Amsterdam" fans adjust to the heartbreaking news that the current Season 5 is the last and the series barrels toward its January 2023 finale, fans are becoming more critical of the series. It happens as the pressure to land a satisfying ending increases. With only five episodes remaining, fans want to know if their favorite characters will have a happy ending and if the writers will provide a pleasing resolution — whether good or bad. Given the talk about the most recent episode, it's not looking so great.