Brendan Fraser Thought His Bout With COVID Would Get Him Fired From The Whale

At this point, it's no secret that Darron Aronofsky's "The Whale" has become something of a film festival darling over the past few months, receiving an enormous amount of critical acclaim as fans prepare for its theatrical release on December 9. More and more of that praise has been directed towards the performance of lead actor Brendan Fraser, who plays the film's leading character – a 600-pound man named Charlie who is trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink).

Although Fraser is still well-known for his leading role in the massively successful "The Mummy" franchise, his acting career took a nosedive following the release of "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon" — and since then, his film roles have been few and far between. As such, the immense amount of acclaim that Fraser has received for his performance in "The Whale" has been truly remarkable, and some have even suggested that this role has finally resurrected his career as an actor (via Variety).

Considering the immense impact his performance in "The Whale" has made on Brendan Fraser's career, it might surprise some fans that he was worried about losing the job almost immediately after he was first cast — since he contracted COVID-19 right before filming.