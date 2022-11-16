Disenchanted's Maya Rudolph Claims Giselle Is A Real Person Locked Inside Of Amy Adams

"Enchanted," and its forthcoming sequel "Disenchanted," may both be lighthearted homages to Disney princess movies and classic fairy tales. However, that doesn't mean that star Amy Adams takes her role lightly as well. According to Maya Rudolph, who stars opposite Adams in "Disenchanted," Giselle and Adams are essentially one person whenever the actor is on set.

When appearing alongside Adams on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Rudolph spoke on behalf of her co-star. "She won't tell you this, but I will. When you do get to talk to Giselle... She goes right into it like that and it's a different person, it's not Amy anymore." Rudolph claimed that the persona of Giselle is "locked in [Adams] somehow," adding, "It's so lovely to talk to Giselle. Giselle is real, it's incredible, it's actually really incredible."

Additionally, Rudolph, who plays a suburban housewife and evil queen in the Disney+ original film, found ways to test Adams' Method acting skills and resolve. And as one familiar with Adams' acting abilities might expect, the six-time Oscar-nominated star delivered.