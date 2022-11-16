Disenchanted's Maya Rudolph Claims Giselle Is A Real Person Locked Inside Of Amy Adams
"Enchanted," and its forthcoming sequel "Disenchanted," may both be lighthearted homages to Disney princess movies and classic fairy tales. However, that doesn't mean that star Amy Adams takes her role lightly as well. According to Maya Rudolph, who stars opposite Adams in "Disenchanted," Giselle and Adams are essentially one person whenever the actor is on set.
When appearing alongside Adams on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Rudolph spoke on behalf of her co-star. "She won't tell you this, but I will. When you do get to talk to Giselle... She goes right into it like that and it's a different person, it's not Amy anymore." Rudolph claimed that the persona of Giselle is "locked in [Adams] somehow," adding, "It's so lovely to talk to Giselle. Giselle is real, it's incredible, it's actually really incredible."
Additionally, Rudolph, who plays a suburban housewife and evil queen in the Disney+ original film, found ways to test Adams' Method acting skills and resolve. And as one familiar with Adams' acting abilities might expect, the six-time Oscar-nominated star delivered.
Adams was always in character as Giselle
Once Maya Rudolph realized that Amy Adams would never quite let go of Giselle between scenes, the former "SNL" star found ways to improvise with Giselle, er, Adams.
"It was kind of fun to think of things to say to her," Rudolph told Jimmy Kimmel. "And every time I'd say something to her, she'd just come back with [in Giselle's voice] 'Oh well that's ... well I hope we can do that. I hope we can be friends.' She figured out how to make everything positive. It's pretty ... it's incredible to witness."
In "Disenchanted," which hits the Disney+ streaming service on November 18, Adams reprises the role of Giselle from the 2007 film "Enchanted." Rudolph plays Malvina Monroe, a rival suburbanite who transforms into an evil queen after Giselle vaguely wishes for a "fairytale life" — seemingly cursing her to fulfill the wicked stepmother fairy tale trope.
Like its predecessor, "Disenchanted" will feature a cascade of musical numbers. If the "Disenchanted" trailer — and Maya Rudolph's eyewitness accounts — are any indication, Adams will likely knock her role in the film (and those iconic Giselle high notes) out of the park.