Disney+ Has Dropped A New Trailer For Disenchanted
Watch out for your curtains because Amy Adams is showing off another side of Giselle in a new look at "Disenchanted." Along with the returning cast members like Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden, the highly anticipated sequel will feature the talents of Gabriella Baldacchino, Jayma Mays, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Rudolph, and Oscar Nuñez (via IMDb). The film will also showcase new music from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, the duo who brought us catchy tunes like "Happy Working Song" and "That's How You Know" (via Broadway World).
Acting as both a pastiche and a parody, the first movie explores the contrast between the formulaic nature of a stereotypical fairytale ending and the nuances of happiness in reality. There are plenty of details that only adults notice in "Enchanted," as well as numerous references to other Disney movies, so viewers will have to be on the lookout for any and all Easter eggs in the sequel. It's going to be hard to beat cameos from Jodi Benson (the voice of Ariel from "The Little Mermaid") and Paige O'Hara (the voice of Belle from "Beauty and the Beast"), so hopefully, the filmmakers dug deep into the Disney vault to make the second movie just as interesting as the first (via D23).
Thankfully, another trailer has dropped ahead of the upcoming premiere and we've finally got proof that we'll get to hear Idina Menzel sing this time around.
Be careful what you wish for
While the first trailer gave viewers a glimpse at what's to come in the sequel, the latest look at "Disenchanted" reveals a lot more about the film's plot. The original movie does a great job of subverting common fairytale tropes, a theme that's coming back with a vengeance. After leaving Manhattan for the suburbs of Monroeville, Giselle finds that her life is not the happily ever after she envisioned after falling through that manhole once upon a time. Her family is also struggling to adjust: Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) misses her friends back in New York City, while Robert (Patrick Dempsey) is disillusioned with his lengthy commute. The line between fantasy and reality has never been so stark.
Giselle elects to use a magical wand to turn her life into a fairytale, but once the spell is cast, she finds herself in a new role. In this story, Giselle is cursed to be the evil stepmother, but she's not the only villain in town. In order to put everything back to normal before the clock strikes midnight, everyone will have to embrace their enchanted side. The trailer promises a colorful film with all of the musical elements, tongue-in-cheek humor, and magical mayhem that made the original so iconic. Adams still radiates the wide-eyed optimism that makes Giselle so likable, but it looks like she'll be getting a chance to explore a new, darker side of the character.
"Disenchanted" will be available to stream on Disney+ on November 18, 2022.