Disney+ Has Dropped A New Trailer For Disenchanted

Watch out for your curtains because Amy Adams is showing off another side of Giselle in a new look at "Disenchanted." Along with the returning cast members like Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden, the highly anticipated sequel will feature the talents of Gabriella Baldacchino, Jayma Mays, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Rudolph, and Oscar Nuñez (via IMDb). The film will also showcase new music from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, the duo who brought us catchy tunes like "Happy Working Song" and "That's How You Know" (via Broadway World).

Acting as both a pastiche and a parody, the first movie explores the contrast between the formulaic nature of a stereotypical fairytale ending and the nuances of happiness in reality. There are plenty of details that only adults notice in "Enchanted," as well as numerous references to other Disney movies, so viewers will have to be on the lookout for any and all Easter eggs in the sequel. It's going to be hard to beat cameos from Jodi Benson (the voice of Ariel from "The Little Mermaid") and Paige O'Hara (the voice of Belle from "Beauty and the Beast"), so hopefully, the filmmakers dug deep into the Disney vault to make the second movie just as interesting as the first (via D23).

Thankfully, another trailer has dropped ahead of the upcoming premiere and we've finally got proof that we'll get to hear Idina Menzel sing this time around.