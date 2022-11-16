Why Brendan Fraser Says He'd Refuse To Go To The Golden Globes If Invited

By now, you've heard of the Brenaissance. Driven by nostalgia and fueled by TikTok, the movement has revived erstwhile '90s heartthrob Brendan Fraser and landed him at the top of "best" lists for 2023's Oscar predictions (via Variety). However, one more factor has been prominent in this phoenix act: Fraser's Oscar campaign trail for "The Whale."

Fraser's self-effacing, sympathetic, transformative performance has racked up accolades and drummed up the press (via Entertainment Weekly). On top of that, the actor's characteristically humble attitude through it all has won him admiration (via NPR). But Fraser fans may be surprised to know that the actor will be skipping at least one iconic awards ceremony this winter, even if he receives an expected nomination for Best Actor.

In a new interview with GQ, Fraser has announced that he will not be in attendance at the 2023 Golden Globes, which were recently reinstated after a series of reforms and an expansion in membership. Read on to discover why Fraser won't be RSVP-ing "yes" this year, and why he wishes to be excluded from his own narrative.