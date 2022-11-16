Quentin Tarantino Thinks Critiques Of His Movies Are Important For Starting A Conversation
Director Quentin Tarantino is one of the rare filmmakers whose vast majority of titles are critically acclaimed and Certifed Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. And according to the author of "Cinema Speculation," having individuals converse and critique his movies is an absolutely vital practice.
When it comes to directing movies, Tarantino is easily a name that is recognized as a powerhouse for a number of legitimate reasons. Not only are his motion pictures well-received by both fans and critics alike, but they also bring home the gold in more ways than one. Not only has he earned two Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay, but his films also do very well financially. In a rather impressive fashion for Oscar bait movies, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," "Django Unchained," and "Inglorious Basterds" all earned over $300 million at the worldwide box office (via Box Office Mojo).
Tarantino has made numerous films in his career full of iconic moments and characters that fans continue to enjoy year after year. But it isn't just screenplays on his agenda, as he has written a book showcasing his perspective and insights into the realm of cinema. While the book looks into several insightful topics, such as his thoughts about certain motion pictures, including how he didn't care for the first James Bond Movies, when discussing his literary take on the matter, Tarantino made his thoughts clear regarding what he thinks about people reviewing and criticizing his movies.
Tarantino emphasizes the significance of discussing his films
When the well-renowned auteur was discussing his book "Cinema Speculation, his literary critique on cinema, Quentin Tarantino was asked about how he feels about reading people's thoughts and opinions about his work. In his response, Tarantino believes the fact that the movie is being discussed at all is really what matters. "It's more, 'Oh, This is the conversation that is happening about the movie.' And that's kind of important because there really only is a conversation about the movie when it comes out," the director said on The Late Show with Seth Meyers (via YouTube). "And the perception of the industry and the fans, of everybody, is kind of set now. It can change, usually over the course of time, but the conversation about the movie. Good, bad, or indifferent. That's what's important."
The director's take on the matter is refreshing, given how often people re-watch and analyze his flicks long after they are released. It was even reported in 2013 that Tarantino was the most studied film director in the UK, outranking the likes of Alfred Hitchcock and Steven Spielberg, with Head of Film Studies at Uxbridge College Dr. Garth Twa saying, "What is great about Tarantino is that he can serve as a gateway to appreciate everything from the French New Wave to genre studies to gender representation in film" (via Digital Spy).
While there is a fascinating list of films the director never made, there is arguably no denying there is a lot to articulate when it comes to the titles Tarantino does have on his resume, and it will be intriguing to see what his highly anticipated 10th film will add to the conversation.