Quentin Tarantino Thinks Critiques Of His Movies Are Important For Starting A Conversation

Director Quentin Tarantino is one of the rare filmmakers whose vast majority of titles are critically acclaimed and Certifed Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. And according to the author of "Cinema Speculation," having individuals converse and critique his movies is an absolutely vital practice.

When it comes to directing movies, Tarantino is easily a name that is recognized as a powerhouse for a number of legitimate reasons. Not only are his motion pictures well-received by both fans and critics alike, but they also bring home the gold in more ways than one. Not only has he earned two Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay, but his films also do very well financially. In a rather impressive fashion for Oscar bait movies, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," "Django Unchained," and "Inglorious Basterds" all earned over $300 million at the worldwide box office (via Box Office Mojo).

Tarantino has made numerous films in his career full of iconic moments and characters that fans continue to enjoy year after year. But it isn't just screenplays on his agenda, as he has written a book showcasing his perspective and insights into the realm of cinema. While the book looks into several insightful topics, such as his thoughts about certain motion pictures, including how he didn't care for the first James Bond Movies, when discussing his literary take on the matter, Tarantino made his thoughts clear regarding what he thinks about people reviewing and criticizing his movies.