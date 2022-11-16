Jimmy Fallon Is Fine, Despite What Twitter's #RIPJimmyFallon Hashtag Claims

Elon Musk's Twitter has killed Jimmy Fallon. Kind of.

We can confirm that Fallon is, in fact, not dead after the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon began trending yesterday (per the Hollywood Reporter). Fallon himself tweeted, "@ElonMusk, can you fix this? #RIPJImmyFallon," to which Musk responded, "Fix what?"

The Twitter CEO certainly doesn't bare direct responsibility for the Fallon hoax — Twitter's trending tab has been vulnerable for years, with the BBC reporting that users could actually buy their way to a trending hashtag. But one could argue that his relaxed and reactive approach to content moderation, verification, and fact-checking may have created an environment for such an erroneous tag to trend without context.

Musk has previously helped high-profile tweeters with problems caused by his management of the platform. When Doja Cat found that she could no longer change her name from "christmas" due to her verified status, Musk came to her aid — only for the singer to change her name permanently to "fart."

Charitably, Musk's response to Fallon could reflect a hesitation to tamper with the trending tab, which he may view as a reflection of the platform's collective free speech. It's hard to get too invested in the Fallon-death-saga, however, as it's just another in a long string of problems for the social media platform.