Will Smith Returns In The New Trailer For Emancipation

Will Smith's career has taken a little bit of a hit lately, no pun intended. After the rapper-turned-actor famously slapped Oscar host Chris Rock in the middle of the televised ceremony for making a bald joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, Smith's popularity plummeted. According to Yahoo, in a poll conducted immediately after the awards ceremony, 37% of respondents said they viewed the star unfavorably, with that number rising by 10% between March 28th and April 4th. According to the New York Times, Smith was banned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for 10 years, meaning that, even if the actor wins another Academy Award, he will not be able to attend the ceremony to receive it. And now, it looks like that scenario could be a distinct possibility.

In October, Apple announced both the theatrical (December 2nd) and streaming (December 9th) release dates for the new true-story period drama "Emancipation," starring Smith as an escaped slave who flees to the north. The film will be the actor's first since the slapping incident. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Antoine Fuqua directed the project, which Apple won in a fierce bidding war out of the Cannes Virtual Market in 2020. THR also interviewed members of the Academy who would potentially be voting on the film's possible nominations at the next Oscars about whether or not they would consider voting for Smith again following the incident. While the responses were very mixed, several potential voters said they would not vote for him, making the road to the Oscars a long and difficult one for "Emancipation."

The full-length trailer for "Emancipation" just dropped, but with all the controversy surrounding Smith right now, the responses have been mixed.