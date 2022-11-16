We Were Originally Supposed To See Andor Episode 11's Imperial Ship In Solo: A Star Wars Story
The following article contains spoilers for "Andor" Episode 11.
Throughout its first season, the Disney+ original series "Andor" has delved deep into the darker side of the Galactic Empire — presenting "Star Wars" fans with a much more mature perspective on the horrors of Imperial rule. The series is primarily focused on the story of how its titular protagonist, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), transforms from an underworld thief into the most prolific spy in the Rebellion, whom we would later come to meet during the events of "Rogue One."
During this journey, we've gotten an in-depth look at the inner workings of the Galactic Empire, exploring the way in which Imperial Officers like Debra Meero (Denise Gough) must compromise their own morality to prop up what is ultimately a fascist regime and the devastation that said regime has left across the galaxy. Because "Andor" is so hyper-focused on the Empire, we've also been introduced to plenty of new Imperial gadgets and weapons, such as the horrifying torture apparatus witnessed in Episode 10.
In fact, Episode 11 even introduced us to a brand new class of Imperial cruiser — one which was actually meant to appear in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and has its roots in some of the earliest concept art for "Star Wars: A New Hope."
The Arrestor Cruiser can be seen in a deleted scene from Solo: A Star Wars Story
In "Andor" Episode 11, we see Rebel leader Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) being pursued by an Imperial Cantwell-class Arrestor Cruiser — the body of which is similar to an Imperial Star Destroyer that has been sliced in half, with a massive rectangular prow jutting out in front. In addition, this cruiser features three large tractor-beam dishes with extreme power and range.
Although the appearance of the Arrestor Cruiser in "Andor" is certainly one of the most significant reveals of the entire episode, some hardcore "Star Wars" fans will remember that this particular ship was actually meant to appear in "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Indeed, you can still see the Arrestor Cruiser in a deleted scene from "Solo," in which an imperial cadet crash plummets towards said cruiser, eventually crash landing his TIE Fighter within the Arrestor Cruiser's hanger.
Hilariously, there was even a toy model of the Arrestor Cruiser built by Hot Wheels to coincide with the film's release, even though this ship never actually made it into the final cut of "Solo." What's more, the design of the ship itself actually has its roots in some of the earliest concept art for the Star Destroyer from "A New Hope," as revealed by concept artist Colin Cantwell in an Instagram post from 2018. Despite only appearing for a brief (though exhilarating) chase sequence in Episode 11 of "Andor," the Arrestor Cruiser remains an important piece of "Star Wars" history, having finally arrived on-screen nearly 45 years after it was created.