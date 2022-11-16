We Were Originally Supposed To See Andor Episode 11's Imperial Ship In Solo: A Star Wars Story

The following article contains spoilers for "Andor" Episode 11.

Throughout its first season, the Disney+ original series "Andor" has delved deep into the darker side of the Galactic Empire — presenting "Star Wars" fans with a much more mature perspective on the horrors of Imperial rule. The series is primarily focused on the story of how its titular protagonist, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), transforms from an underworld thief into the most prolific spy in the Rebellion, whom we would later come to meet during the events of "Rogue One."

During this journey, we've gotten an in-depth look at the inner workings of the Galactic Empire, exploring the way in which Imperial Officers like Debra Meero (Denise Gough) must compromise their own morality to prop up what is ultimately a fascist regime and the devastation that said regime has left across the galaxy. Because "Andor" is so hyper-focused on the Empire, we've also been introduced to plenty of new Imperial gadgets and weapons, such as the horrifying torture apparatus witnessed in Episode 10.

In fact, Episode 11 even introduced us to a brand new class of Imperial cruiser — one which was actually meant to appear in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and has its roots in some of the earliest concept art for "Star Wars: A New Hope."