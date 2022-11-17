What We Do In The Shadows Producer And Director Kyle Newacheck Teases Season 5 - Exclusive

Plenty of hilarious mockumentaries have graced TV screens in the past two decades. Most of these shows, including "The Office," Abbott Elementary," "Reno 911" and "Modern Family" draw their comedy from revealing the underlying quirks of seemingly ordinary people in mundane situations.

Then there's "What We Do in the Shadows." Based on the 2014 film of the same name that was written and directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the show tracks the antics of a group of vampire roommates who live in a rundown home in Staten Island.

The series is a brilliantly funny send-up of vampire stories, with characters that are equal parts dangerous and ridiculous. It's a premise that seems like it shouldn't work, yet somehow the show has been firing on all cylinders for four seasons and counting. As a result, the popularity of "What We Do in the Shadows"' continues to grow, leaving an increasing number of fans hoping for news about what we can expect from the upcoming fifth season.

During an exclusive interview with "What We Do in the Shadows" director and co-executive producer Kyle Newacheck — who produces and acts in the recently released alien dramedy "I'm Totally Fine" — Looper asked the talented multi-hyphenate to provide a clue or two about what's to come for the series' hapless vampires.