Is There Room For Leslie Grace To Return In The Batman 2?

Whether you were looking forward to a "Batgirl" movie or not, the cancellation of the film stands as a cinematic tragedy. The $90 million film would have introduced a new hero to screens, reintroduced Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, and featured Brendan Fraser just as he's on a major upswing in his career thanks to Oscar favorite "The Whale."

Alas, the new studio leadership determined a tax write-off was better than trusting the very people they hired in the first place, per The Hollywood Reporter. Making matters even more confusing is the fact that directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were fresh off of a blockbuster hit with "Bad Boys for Life," which became the highest-grossing movie in that franchise. The directors were a little more welcome over at Marvel where they directed multiple episodes of "Ms. Marvel."

Because of the tax write-off situation, it's highly unlikely "Batgirl" will be seen in any form by fans, but a new Easter egg has some buzzing that star Leslie Grace could return to the role. The release of "The Batman: The Official Script Book" got fans excited thanks to a deleted scene that would have had a presumed direct link to "Batgirl."