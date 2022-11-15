Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About The Most Intense Commitment Of His Entire Career

Dwayne Johnson knows a thing or two about intensity. The most electrifying man in all of entertainment has done it all from professional wrestling to becoming a comic book hero come to life. He first broke into pop culture superstardom as the face of the "Attitude Era" in WWE, then known as the WWF. In 2003, he left the company to pursue film acting full-time.

"The Scorpion King" himself starred in such films as "The Mummy Returns," "Walking Tall," and the cult classic "Southland Tales" in his early film career. He went on to become something of a franchise guy when he starred in such films as "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island," "G.I. Joe: Retaliation," and of course, "Fast Five," the movie that arguably cemented him as an A-List megastar (via IMDb).

With the option to be more choosy with his role selection and the ability to launch projects of his choosing, The Rock went on to star in hit movie after hit movie. And the film that ultimately became Johnson's dream project also required an intense commitment for an already intense superstar.