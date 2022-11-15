Director Paul Feig Thinks Melissa McCarthy Swears Like An Artist

Paul Feig made his directorial debut via the beloved sitcom "Freaks and Geeks," which he also created. The program ran from 1999 to 2000, and three years after it concluded, he was ready to sit in the director's chair for a feature film. 2003's "I Am David" served as Feig's first outing as a movie director, and it paved the way for him to helm numerous iconic features afterward. In doing so, he'd get to work with numerous actors, but of them all, one stands out as his most prolific collaborator: Melissa McCarthy.

Feig and McCarthy's first pairing came in 2011 for the comedy "Bridesmaids," and evidently, they hit it off while working on the feature. In the years that followed, they'd work together on the likes of "The Heat," "Spy," and the definitely well-received and not-at-all-controversial "Ghostbusters" from 2016. For the most part, their efforts have proven successful critically and financially, and on the road to finding such tremendous prosperity, Feig and McCarthy have gotten to know one another very well.

For instance, one of the things that genre deconstructor Paul Feig has come to learn about Melissa McCarthy is that she swears like an artist. Here's what he means by this interesting claim.