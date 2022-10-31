Paul Feig Talks About Why He Chooses Projects That Deconstruct Genres - Exclusive

Comedy is all about deconstructing the audience's expectations. They expect one thing to happen, and when something different occurs, it can produce a laugh. It's a big reason why director Paul Feig has largely worked within genres for his comedies over the years. "Spy" is naturally a send-up of spy thrillers, while "The Heat" makes fun of cop movies. "The School for Good and Evil" may not lean into comedy as much as those films, but it still takes what's expected within fantasy projects and pokes holes into them.

As Feig put it, "Even if you want to inject any levity into anything, taking a genre ... That's why I love genres, because there's so many tropes that you can twist." Twisting what happens in fairy tales was particularly gratifying for Feig, as he didn't really like those kinds of stories growing up. Feig explained, "When this project came up, it was almost like, 'Oh, good. This is my revenge against all the fairy tales I didn't like because we can really tear them apart,' like Agatha coming in as the audience and going, 'You guys, this is really crazy what you're doing. It's cut and dry that it has nothing to do with how human beings actually function.'"

The end result is something that feels wholly unique within the genre of YA fantasy and showcases Feig's distinct directorial flair.

"The School for Good and Evil" is now available on Netflix.