Love Is Blind Fans Feel The Criticism Against Cole In The Season 3 Reunion Was Way Too Harsh

The above comments weren't the only ones that didn't quite understand the hatred and vitriol levied at Cole. @rosanna_xo said, "Cole had so much light and excitement in his eyes when he started the show, then seeing the reunion it was all gone. Yes, he has childish moments like most 27yr olds but geez so much of it was blown out of proportion." @sierrakrug brought up the tangerines scene, and said how this moment shows how insecurity can make an individual believe that others are out to get them. They added that Cole was just an unfortunate stepping stone in Zanab's journey of self-discovery.

Others also felt the same way, with @HwangKkami91 saying, "I really don't like how they ganged up on Cole on the #LOVEISBLINDreunion. I know no one is perfect but imma need for everyone to be held accountable for their ****. Had that man in tears." @Mpire2020 agreed, and noted that they had disliked Cole for most of the season, but felt like at least Cole remained growing through "Love Is Blind." They then said that they felt like the personal attacks against Cole at the wedding altar and reunion special were just unnecessarily cruel.

@by_WHB wondered why the final episode of "Love Is Blind" turned into a Cole-bashing fest, and said, "How did Matt & Bartise leave that reunion unscathed?? Justice for Cole. Yeah he's immature & unfiltered and yeah he did not handle many situations with a ton of tact BUT he was sincere (to a fault) every minute." Either way, even though Cole definitely had some issues with Zanab, some fans don't think he deserved such a harsh response.