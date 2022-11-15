Cole Hauser Teases Love Interest For Newcomer Abby In Yellowstone Season 5
Amid schemes, ranching, and political office, who doesn't have time for love? "Yellowstone" may feature the most cutthroat ranchers of all time, but the Duttons are no strangers to affairs of the heart. John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) children are messy and chaotic, so of course, their love lives would follow. Kayce (Luke Grimes) becomes more convinced that his relationship with Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is doomed, and the tragic loss of their second child is certainly a terrible omen. But if you are looking for a whirlwind romance, look no further than "Yellowstone" power couple Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser). The two have had an on-again-off-again relationship since their teens and were finally hitched at the end of Season 4.
But now the time has come for even guest stars to have their time in the sun. Real-life country star Lainey Wilson appears in the Season 5 premiere as singer Abby in her first on-screen dramatic role (via Express). According to Hauser, this isn't just a walk-on role either. When fans need a breather from the Rip and Beth drama, they can look forward to Abby's burgeoning romantic life.
Abby's already lassoed herself a cowboy
Now that John has won his bid for governor and the never-ending blackmail war between Beth and Jamie (Wes Bentley) continues, "Yellowstone" has some room for lighter fare. Introduced in a quick scene in Season 5, Episode 1, Lainey Wilson's Abby has graced Montana with her presence for a musical performance. Dressed to the nines in orange and tassels, she has already attracted some attention. From a quick conversation with Beth, we can gauge that Lainey has no interest in cowboys. But she may get more than she bargained for if Cole Hauser is to be believed.
"She has a love affair too," Hauser told Entertainment Tonight, going on to tease: "She's doing some smoochin' on screen." Fans of "Yellowstone" may be quick to worry if this impacts newlyweds Rip and Beth in any way. Hauser assured viewers that Abby would not be laying her lips on his. But the same can't be said for any of the other cowboys on the ranch. Since Abby is so dead set against dating any of them, history tells us that is exactly who she will fall for. Already she has caught the eyes of Ryan (Ian Bohen), who entices her into a dance. Even so, Wilson is keeping her lips sealed about who her mystery suitor will be. All she had to say was a small tease for the upcoming season.
"I think you would be shocked to see what happens," she said.