Cole Hauser Teases Love Interest For Newcomer Abby In Yellowstone Season 5

Now that John has won his bid for governor and the never-ending blackmail war between Beth and Jamie (Wes Bentley) continues, "Yellowstone" has some room for lighter fare. Introduced in a quick scene in Season 5, Episode 1, Lainey Wilson's Abby has graced Montana with her presence for a musical performance. Dressed to the nines in orange and tassels, she has already attracted some attention. From a quick conversation with Beth, we can gauge that Lainey has no interest in cowboys. But she may get more than she bargained for if Cole Hauser is to be believed.

"She has a love affair too," Hauser told Entertainment Tonight, going on to tease: "She's doing some smoochin' on screen." Fans of "Yellowstone" may be quick to worry if this impacts newlyweds Rip and Beth in any way. Hauser assured viewers that Abby would not be laying her lips on his. But the same can't be said for any of the other cowboys on the ranch. Since Abby is so dead set against dating any of them, history tells us that is exactly who she will fall for. Already she has caught the eyes of Ryan (Ian Bohen), who entices her into a dance. Even so, Wilson is keeping her lips sealed about who her mystery suitor will be. All she had to say was a small tease for the upcoming season.

"I think you would be shocked to see what happens," she said.