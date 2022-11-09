Cole Hauser Describes The Balance Making Beth And Rip Into Yellowstone Season 5's Power Couple

A major shift in status quo and newfound personal responsibilities sound exactly like the sort of forces that would conveniently lead to some juicy conflict between a TV couple, but don't expect anything like that for Beth and Rip in "Yellowstone" Season 5. As Cole Hauser told CBR Presents, the pair is still going as strong as ever. "This year, they have a wonderful growth," the actor said. "There's some wonderful flashbacks to understand the past and what got them to where they are as this power couple."

Of course, it's not all roses for the newlyweds as they adapt to their new dynamic. Rip contends with his fresh status as an out-and-out Dutton relative, including the uncomfortable experience of living in the family home, while Beth battles her own personal demons. "The war feels internal this year for her," Kelly Reilly told Entertainment Weekly. "[She's] haunted by the past, afraid for the future and fighting with all she has for the present moment."

As if there somehow needed to be yet another reason why "Yellowstone" viewers love Rip and Beth, their refreshingly mature dynamic in "Yellowstone" Season 5 provides plenty justification. Rather than getting driven apart by this new set of hardships, the two provide support for each other when things get rough. "We're still under the same roof," Hauser told TV Line. "She comes and goes, same as I do. [So] I'm there for her, she's there for me."