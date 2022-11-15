Manifest's Josh Dallas Says Fans Will Be 'Super Satisfied' With How The Series Ends
Like the characters on the show itself, "Manifest" has had a rather eventful journey over the course of several seasons. Created by Jeff Rake, "Manifest" centers on the passengers of a commercial flight who, when they land, learn that they have somehow been missing for nearly six years. The characters must cope with their mysterious circumstances, as well as their sudden psychic visions, deemed as "callings."
The drama was canceled by NBC after three seasons in 2021, but it received a major boost in viewer interest when it debuted on Netflix (via Good Housekeeping). This resulted in Netflix picking up "Manifest" for a fourth and final season that will wrap up the show's storylines. Creator Rake himself commented to EW, "There is something very meta about the show's death and rebirth, given that that's the story of the series itself."
Here's what cast member Josh Dallas had to say about the show's ending during a recent podcast interview.
Josh Dallas thinks fans will be happy with Manifest's finale
Actor Josh Dallas, who plays Ben Stone on "Manifest," recently appeared on the latest episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. As transcribed by Looper, when the interviewer asked about the show's ending, Dallas commented, "I think it is absolutely the right ending for all of these characters and for the story, and I think the audience is going to be super satisfied with it."
The actor also said he has total confidence in the show's creator: "Jeff Rake has had this ending in his head since the very beginning, and he's delivered on it." This should be exciting news for fans worried about the show's transition onto Netflix.
Viewers may be sad that "Manifest" is ending so soon, and Dallas confirmed in his interview that this season would finish the show's story. Yet as he told the podcast, "That doesn't mean that there couldn't be a sequel or prequel, maybe. I don't know of anything happening, but anything's possible."