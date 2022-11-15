Manifest's Josh Dallas Says Fans Will Be 'Super Satisfied' With How The Series Ends

Like the characters on the show itself, "Manifest" has had a rather eventful journey over the course of several seasons. Created by Jeff Rake, "Manifest" centers on the passengers of a commercial flight who, when they land, learn that they have somehow been missing for nearly six years. The characters must cope with their mysterious circumstances, as well as their sudden psychic visions, deemed as "callings."

The drama was canceled by NBC after three seasons in 2021, but it received a major boost in viewer interest when it debuted on Netflix (via Good Housekeeping). This resulted in Netflix picking up "Manifest" for a fourth and final season that will wrap up the show's storylines. Creator Rake himself commented to EW, "There is something very meta about the show's death and rebirth, given that that's the story of the series itself."

Here's what cast member Josh Dallas had to say about the show's ending during a recent podcast interview.