A Deleted Scene From Planes, Trains And Automobiles Has Been Uncovered Just In Time For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a memorable time of year when family and friends gather to share their love for one another, and there are a number of uniquely specific celebrations people take part in when the time comes to cut the turkey. Some of the most notable ways to honor the national holiday are to take in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, watch some football in the afternoon, and see who can break the ole wishbone. However, movies and television often feature Thanksgiving, with "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" being a standout for the holiday.

The talented filmmaker John Hughes was in the midst of a massive winning streak in Hollywood having written and directed "Sixteen Candles," "The Breakfast Club," and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" leading into "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." And Hughes cast two comedy legends in the lead roles of his unforgettable road romp: Steve Martin and John Candy. "He was a brilliant actor, especially in 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles,'" Martin said of his late co-star, Candy, during an interview with JC Corcoran (via YouTube). "I think it was his best work."

Now, Paramount Pictures celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Hughes' classic with the release of the motion picture remastered in 4K, and the special, two-disc "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" Blu-ray also features a never-before-seen scene from the iconic film.