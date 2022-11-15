A Deleted Scene From Planes, Trains And Automobiles Has Been Uncovered Just In Time For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a memorable time of year when family and friends gather to share their love for one another, and there are a number of uniquely specific celebrations people take part in when the time comes to cut the turkey. Some of the most notable ways to honor the national holiday are to take in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, watch some football in the afternoon, and see who can break the ole wishbone. However, movies and television often feature Thanksgiving, with "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" being a standout for the holiday.
The talented filmmaker John Hughes was in the midst of a massive winning streak in Hollywood having written and directed "Sixteen Candles," "The Breakfast Club," and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" leading into "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." And Hughes cast two comedy legends in the lead roles of his unforgettable road romp: Steve Martin and John Candy. "He was a brilliant actor, especially in 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles,'" Martin said of his late co-star, Candy, during an interview with JC Corcoran (via YouTube). "I think it was his best work."
Now, Paramount Pictures celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Hughes' classic with the release of the motion picture remastered in 4K, and the special, two-disc "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" Blu-ray also features a never-before-seen scene from the iconic film.
A Planes, Trains and Automobiles' deleted scene arrives in time for Turkey Day
A brand-new deleted scene from "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" is sure to make movie fans even more thankful this holiday season. In the footage, which never made the final cut of the film, Del (Candy) gives away Neal's (Martin) salad to the man on the plane (Bill Erwin). But then Del tries to pawn off Neal's brownie, too. However, once another passenger's hair enters the mix, Del and the man end up splitting Neal's tarnished brownie.
In celebration of the 35th anniversary of "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing a special two-disc Blu-ray featuring a remaster of the movie with 4K UHD and Dolby Vision. In addition to the brownie deleted scene, the bonus disc, "Lost Luggage," will feature another hour's worth of extended sequences and deleted footage from the comedy classic, according to People.
Diehard enthusiasts of Hughes' work have known for years that the filmmaker's original, uncut version of "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" was a mere 15 minutes shy of being a four-hour movie (per /Film). And considering the fact that the total amount of deleted footage from the holiday movie totals a whopping 132 minutes, which is considerably longer than the movie's actual 93-minute runtime, the new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release promises to be the gift that keeps on giving.