Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Trailer: The Journey Of A Lifetime
News of a second "Puss in Boots" movie has been percolating for years now. Back in 2019, "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" director Bob Persichetti was attached to a second "Puss in Boots" film, which would serve as a sequel to Dreamworks' "Puss in Boots" from 2011. Of course, this version of the Puss in Boots character, voiced by Antonio Banderas, debuted in "Shrek 2," and appeared in both subsequent "Shrek" sequels as well as a Netflix series titled "The Adventures of Puss in Boots" (in which voice actor extraordinaire Eric Bauza voices its titular character).
Since 2019, this "Puss in Boots" sequel has undergone a change in director and received a more descriptive title — now, the film is titled "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish" and is helmed by "Bee Movie" and "Shrek Forever After" director Joel Crawford.
In March of 2022, distributor Universal Pictures premiered its first trailer for "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," previewing both its story and a semi-2D animation style more reminiscent of "Into The Spider-Verse" than that of the "Shrek" franchise. A second trailer followed a few months later. Now, with the film's December release a little over a month away, Universal premiered a third trailer for "The Last Wish," featuring nearly three full minutes of advanced footage of the beloved "Shrek" character's upcoming adventure.
Puss in Boots is on his last life, and has to make it count
At the opening of the third "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" trailer, Puss in Boots buries his signature hat, cape, belt, and boots in a grave, signifying his retirement from adventuring after learning that he's living the last of his nine lives. However, Puss in Boots quickly finds that life at a crowded retirement home for animals isn't all that glamorous, leaving him longing for his adventurous past.
After enough time passes for Puss to grow a beard, a pushy dog at the retirement home named Perro (Harvey Guillén) begs to hear about the titular cat's past adventures. Unsurprisingly, Puss, Perro, and another cat fittingly named Kitty (Salma Hayek) soon set off on a journey together, seeking the landing point of a shooting star that grants its beholder a wish. The Puss in Boots, of course, wants to wish for the eight lives he lost to be returned to him. Also seeking the star, however, are familiar fairy tail characters like Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura).
Those interested in Puss in Boots' latest exploits can watch "The Last Wish" in theaters when it premieres in time for Christmas of 2022.