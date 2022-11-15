Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Trailer: The Journey Of A Lifetime

News of a second "Puss in Boots" movie has been percolating for years now. Back in 2019, "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" director Bob Persichetti was attached to a second "Puss in Boots" film, which would serve as a sequel to Dreamworks' "Puss in Boots" from 2011. Of course, this version of the Puss in Boots character, voiced by Antonio Banderas, debuted in "Shrek 2," and appeared in both subsequent "Shrek" sequels as well as a Netflix series titled "The Adventures of Puss in Boots" (in which voice actor extraordinaire Eric Bauza voices its titular character).

Since 2019, this "Puss in Boots" sequel has undergone a change in director and received a more descriptive title — now, the film is titled "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish" and is helmed by "Bee Movie" and "Shrek Forever After" director Joel Crawford.

In March of 2022, distributor Universal Pictures premiered its first trailer for "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," previewing both its story and a semi-2D animation style more reminiscent of "Into The Spider-Verse" than that of the "Shrek" franchise. A second trailer followed a few months later. Now, with the film's December release a little over a month away, Universal premiered a third trailer for "The Last Wish," featuring nearly three full minutes of advanced footage of the beloved "Shrek" character's upcoming adventure.