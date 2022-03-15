Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Trailer Is Everything Fans Have Been Waiting For

As the world waits patiently for the next proper installment of the "Shrek" franchise, kids and adults alike can at least rest easy knowing there's another "Puss in Boots" movie on the way.

First introduced in "Shrek 2," Puss in Boots, most recognizable as being voiced by Antonio Banderas, has gone on to have a viable career all on his own. He received his own spinoff film, appropriately titled "Puss in Boots," in 2011 and went on to have an original Netflix series, which ran from 2015 to 2018. Much like the character himself, this franchise has seemingly gone everywhere, but there's at least one more place this furry feline must venture to — his final life.

The trailer for the upcoming sequel, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," is now out, and it promises much of the same incredible antics fans have come to expect out of this franchise. Only this time, Puss has to be much more careful about whether he can truly land on his feet or not.