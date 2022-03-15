Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Trailer Is Everything Fans Have Been Waiting For
As the world waits patiently for the next proper installment of the "Shrek" franchise, kids and adults alike can at least rest easy knowing there's another "Puss in Boots" movie on the way.
First introduced in "Shrek 2," Puss in Boots, most recognizable as being voiced by Antonio Banderas, has gone on to have a viable career all on his own. He received his own spinoff film, appropriately titled "Puss in Boots," in 2011 and went on to have an original Netflix series, which ran from 2015 to 2018. Much like the character himself, this franchise has seemingly gone everywhere, but there's at least one more place this furry feline must venture to — his final life.
The trailer for the upcoming sequel, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," is now out, and it promises much of the same incredible antics fans have come to expect out of this franchise. Only this time, Puss has to be much more careful about whether he can truly land on his feet or not.
Puss in Boots is on his last life in The Last Wish trailer
You know what they say: cats have nine lives. That's all well and good, but when you're Puss in Boots, who lives for adventure, it's as easy to go through lives as catnip. As the trailer for "The Last Wish" shows, Puss has led a grand life, but he's already gone through eight of his nine lives. That means he only has one more life to live, so he has to be more careful than ever before or risk heading up to the great beyond.
Naturally, making the most out of life when you only have one to live is a worthwhile message for kids of all ages to learn from. As Puss himself is told in the trailer, "When you only have one life, that's what makes it special." Still, audiences shouldn't expect Puss to hide under the bed for his last life. It still looks as though there will be ample action and adventure in the cat's latest outing, making for an exceptional time for the whole family to enjoy.
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" will be available exclusively in theaters on September 23.