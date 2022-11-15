James Gunn's Mr. Terrific Tease Has DC Fans Buzzing With Casting Ideas

James Gunn continues to stir speculation about what the future of his DC Universe will look like, having now tweeted a captionless photo of the superhero Mister Terrific. The character is well known to comic book fans as a brilliant mind capable of competing with and even superseding Bruce Wayne's skills of detection, strategy, and engineering. He was a significant part of DC Comics' universe-wide "Futures End" story arc during the New 52 era, and recently served as the primary antagonist of Tom King and Mitch Gerads' Black Label maxi-series "Strange Adventures."

"Black Adam's" Hawkman actor Aldis Hodge recently pitched to GamesRadar that he'd like to do a team-up film featuring both his character and Mister Terrific, with his brother Edwin Hodge ("The Purge") reprising the role from the 2021 film "Injustice." He reiterated this statement on the "Black Adam" red carpet (via Twitter). The character has been voiced by numerous actors, from Michael Beach in "Justice League Unlimited" to comedian Hannibal Burress in "Justice League Action." The character made his live-action debut in the TV series "Arrow," played by Echo Kellum.

Gunn's chosen photo comes from an early 2000s issue of "Justice Society of America," illustrated by legendary comic book artist Alex Ross. The image set Gunn's followers ablaze with suggestions about who should play the popular DC hero.