Black Adam's Justice Society Want To See Classic DC Characters Like Mr. Terrific And Red Tornado Next

Speaking to GamesRadar, the current Justice Society members shared their hopes for future inductees — as well as who would play them. Of course, Cyclone actor Quintessa Swindell (HBO's "Euphoria") wants to see the original Red Tornado on screen. Fans of "Young Justice" may be familiar with the modern, robotic incarnation of the character, but Swindell wants to see the Ma Hunkle iteration, which dates back to the 1930s. "I would love to see Laverne Cox in the role. Laverne's not that old, but we can make it work, baby!" Ma Hunkle is Cyclone's grandmother in the comics and the "Black Adam" universe.

Speaking of Cyclone, Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) recalled that Cyclone once appeared in the "Watchmen" sequel comic "Doomsday Clock," implying that this could pave the way for an appearance from Rorschach. It's admittedly a questionable choice, as Rorschach's complicated pathos likely wouldn't gel with Johnson's over-the-top vision for the DCEU. Centineo's choice for the character would be Donald Glover, though it's unclear if he sees the "Atlanta" star as the original Rorschach, Walter Kovacs, or his "Doomsday Clock" successor, Reggie Long.

Aldis Hodge — Hawkman in "Black Adam" — has a very specific (and pretty damn convincing) pitch for his dream JSA member. Hodge wants his brother, Edwin Hodge of "The Purge," to play Mister Terrific in a future team-up movie with his own character. Aside from Edwin's excellent performance in the "Purge" franchise, this idea is supported by the fact that he actually voiced the character in 2021's animated "Injustice" film.

"Black Adam" hits theaters on October 21, 2022.