James Gunn And Peter Safran Are Closer To Finalizing Their DC Plans Than You Might Think

The DC Universe has experienced some major changes in recent times, some of which have been more well-received than others. Earlier this year, "Batgirl" fans got terrible news after it was announced that Warner Bros. Discovery had pulled the superhero movie from its release slate and it's currently unknown if the film will ever see the light of day. However, recent developments suggest that the studio has a long-term vision in mind for its superhero movie releases.

In October, it was confirmed that James Gunn and producer Peter Safran had been hired to take over as co-CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn will spearhead the studio's new creative direction, while his partner will handle business matters. Their roles are comparable to what Kevin Feige does at Marvel Studios, as their goal is to create an interconnected series of movies that revolve around characters from DC's rich oeuvre.

Elsewhere, it was recently announced that Gunn and Safran are working on a DC Universe bible, which details plans for the franchise across a variety of mediums. And fans might not have to wait long until they see some of these plans come to fruition.