James Gunn And Peter Safran Are Closer To Finalizing Their DC Plans Than You Might Think
The DC Universe has experienced some major changes in recent times, some of which have been more well-received than others. Earlier this year, "Batgirl" fans got terrible news after it was announced that Warner Bros. Discovery had pulled the superhero movie from its release slate and it's currently unknown if the film will ever see the light of day. However, recent developments suggest that the studio has a long-term vision in mind for its superhero movie releases.
In October, it was confirmed that James Gunn and producer Peter Safran had been hired to take over as co-CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn will spearhead the studio's new creative direction, while his partner will handle business matters. Their roles are comparable to what Kevin Feige does at Marvel Studios, as their goal is to create an interconnected series of movies that revolve around characters from DC's rich oeuvre.
Elsewhere, it was recently announced that Gunn and Safran are working on a DC Universe bible, which details plans for the franchise across a variety of mediums. And fans might not have to wait long until they see some of these plans come to fruition.
The DC Universe bible is almost finished, according to David Zaslav
In an interview with RBC (via The Hollywood Reporter), Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran's aforementioned DC Universe bible is close to completion. Furthermore, it seems that the studio has plans to bring a wider array of superheroes into the film franchise, as opposed to overexposing the tried-and-tested players.
"I think over the next few years, you're going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC, there's not going to be four Batmans," Zaslav said. "And so part of our strategy is drive the hell out of DC, which James and Peter are going to do."
Zaslav also noted that the appointments of Gunn and Safron was well-received among DC's base, and he believes that they're going to do great things moving forward. "I think they've thrilled the fans. I think they're going to thrill you over a period of time."