Fan-Made Video Putting Tom Holland Into The Spider-Verse Has Everybody Saying The Same Thing

After watching the video, it may seem hard to believe that just a few people in a relatively short amount of time created something so polished and believable. The first thing that comes to mind when you finally see Tom Holland almost perfectly animated in the style of the Spider-Verse is the same sentiment that most of the viewers shared in the YouTube comments section — "Amazing." From start to finish, nearly every part of the short video was called amazing.

Nibhan Raheem called it an "amazing process" in their comment, and another user, Alexandre C said "That is awesome," and then applauded the ethics discussion brought up in the video. Scrolling through the rest of the comments, it's plain to see that this new technology and process was blowing people's minds. In addition to all of the hand-crafted effects and hard work that was put into the video, what AI and machine learning are able to do for the workflow is truly astounding. YouTuber Existential Selkath was quick to point out how "genuinely incredible that AI is already at this level" in a comment. The praise over the use of AI and the artist's willingness to embrace it is echoed throughout the comment section.

And as an added bonus, Tom Holland isn't the only Spider-Man that gets thrown into the Spider-Verse. The team at Corridor Crew wanted to throw in the most obscure versions of Spider-Man they could find, and they definitely did not disappoint in that aspect. You'll have to watch the entire video to see the true scale of this trip into the Spider-Verse. Oh, and don't forget about all of the Avengers and Thanos; they make appearances, too.

The sequel to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" will come out in two parts, with the first half, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," arriving in theaters on June 2, 2023, according to Vulture. The second part of the sequel, "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" will premiere in 2024.