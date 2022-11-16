How Strange World Has A Three-Layered Hero's Journey According To Dennis Quaid

From the trailer, we learn the Clades are comprised of three generations of explorers, including grandfather Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid), his estranged adult son Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal), and Searcher's teenage son Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White). From Quaid, we've learned that these three characters, along with Meridian Clade (Searcher's wife, voiced by Gabrielle Union), bring something unique to the genre.

When asked how his character — a revered and legendary explorer who's long placed adventuring over parenting — reveals "how unbalanced the classic hero archetype is," Quaid shared the following breakdown during the "Strange World" presser.

"It's The Hero's Journey, in a way, told in three different ways, all three of us [so it's] generational, but I think Jaeger reflects/harkens back to maybe even the '50s and '60s, when the man was supposed to go out and work and he'd be gone and ... you didn't think twice about it," the actor said. "At the same time, what you miss is everything that's really important ... I like the way they portrayed that and really faced it and owned it and addressed what all goes with that."