Glass Onion's Rian Johnson Claims Benoit Blanc Has No Official Backstory

With the upcoming "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Daniel Craig is reprising his role as Benoit Blanc, the master detective who solved the murder of famous crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) in 2019's "Knives Out."

Written and directed by Rian Johnson (who earned an Oscar nod for best original screenplay for "Knives Out"), the standalone sequel follows a new set of characters who become suspects after a mysterious murder occurs. In this case, the murder happens at a "murder mystery party" hosted by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) on his private Greek island. Benoit Blanc, initially there as a guest, soon becomes enveloped in solving the case.

Benoit Blanc may be the only character who appears in both films, but that doesn't mean that we get to learn much more about the elusive detective (besides the fact that Benoit is queer — a detail that was confirmed by Johnson himself). But if you find yourself wanting to find out more about Benoit and his backstory, it turns out that you may be left wondering, as Johnson has recently revealed that the character doesn't actually have any official backstory.