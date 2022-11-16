Jake Gyllenhaal Joined Strange World Because Of The Authentic Personal Story Behind It

"First and foremost, I always feel like story is what attracts me to a film," Jake Gyllenhaal explained at a presser attended by Looper. "And I could feel from Don [Hall] and Qui [Nguyen] that early on it came from a true place ... it wasn't a story that came from the ether, it came directly from him and his personal experiences. So that made me want to get involved because it felt very personal and then I got to bring my own family and my own experience in a different way." Hall's personal experiences which inspired the script come from his upbringing on his father's farm, and how he fell out of love with the work as he grew older. This had a profound effect on his personal relationship with his dad, and eventually provided fertile ground for "Strange World" to sprout from.

Gyllenhaal voices Searcher Clade, who must go on a fantastic adventure to explore a new world with his famous father, Jaeger (Dennis Quaid); his teenage son, Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White); his wife, Meridian (Gabrielle Union); and Callisto Mal, the leader of the expedition (voiced by Lucy Liu). Searcher is a humble farmer who cultivates pando, a unique flora that the Avalonian people use to power their world. But when the pando starts to die, Searcher must take his family on an expedition that reunites him with his long-lost father and tests the bonds he has with his family. It's directed by Hall ("Big Hero 6") and written by Nguyen, who also co-directed the production. The immersive and wondrous "Strange World" will be available for audiences to dive into on November 23.